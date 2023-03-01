Krida Bharti's convention held

Minister for Forests, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Sudhir Mungantiwar, Akhil Bhartiya Maha Mantri Rajji Choudhary,, Akhil Bhartiya Sanghatan Mantri Prasad Mahankar; Vice-Chancellor, Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Gandhinagar Dr Arjun Singh Rana, ex-captain of Indian hockey team Madhu Yadav, Vice-President, Vidarbha Prant Vijay Munishwar, President Nagpur Area Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Executive Member Krida Bharati Sanjay Lokhande and Dr Yogesh Salfale were present on the dais during the inauguration.

The programme started with garlanding of images of Bharat Mata, Lord Hanuman and Major Dhyan Chand and lighting of traditional lamp.

Demonstrations of yogasana, ashta akhada, lezim, swords, gymnastics, traditional war tactics, archery by players of various groups from various districts of Vidarbha were presented.

On second day, Dr Jaiprakash Duble explained various government schemes for sportspersons.

The programme was attended by around 1200 gents and ladies Krida Bharti functionaries.

The function was compered by Vinayak Anjankar and vote of thanks was proposed by Munishwar.

Akhil Bhartiya Sah Mantri Prasanna Hardas, Mahesh Joshi, Sanjay Batwe, Rajesh Gadhikar, Santosh Zade, Prasad Deshpande, Rahul Pandharipande, Praveen Rehpade, Vilas Fale, Dr Neerav Pandya, Prakash Nikam, Santosh Sakle, Dr Archana Kotewar, Seema and Meera Fadnavis, Sandeep Vaidya and others worked hard to make the event a big success.

--