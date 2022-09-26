Lakhani elected MBA president, Wad secretary

Nagpur, Sept 25

In an interesting fight between current Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) president Arun Lakhani and former president Pradeep Gandhe, Lakhani emerged winner with a thumping majority in the election of the state association that was held on Sunday.

As predicted by Lokmat Times, Lakhani panel barring one won all other posts. While Lakhani polled 37 votes, former Indian shuttler Gandhe got just 15. Those who were elected as vice presidents include NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar (30), Pradeep Gabda (29), Dhananjay Gadgil (27), Omkar Hazare (28), Mohan Shah (29) and Pankaj Thakur (34). In a keen contest, Akshay Dewalkar (27) pipped Mangirish Palekar (25) for the deputy president post by just one vote. For the general secretary post, Shrikant Wad (29) defeated Ravindra Deshmukh(22). Siddharth Patil (32) was elected as joint secretary defeating Dr Sharmila Kulkarni (20). Shirish Boralkar (31) was elected as senior vice president defeating Dattatray Sawant (21). Jagdish Joshi (29) was elected treasurer defeating Ashish Bajpai (23). Jovel Chandekar (29) was elected as coaching secretary defeating Jitendra Rathi (22). The opposition camp managed to win the tournament secretary post in the contest in which Ashish Bajpai (26) defeated Mayur Ghatnekar (25).

The executive members who were elected include Nagoji Chilkarwar (49),Ajinkya Patil (49), Milind Kulkarni (49), Vineet Joshi (45), Mahendra Hemne (39), Dinesh Dhoot (30), Nitin Gabhane (29), Vijay Gokhale (36), Nandkishor Ingole (35), Chandrahas Kanhere (34) and Vijay Palaskar (30). There are 35 affiliate units of MBA and 52 representatives cast votes.

Victory of our good works: Lakhani

While commenting over the thumping victory, Arun Lakhani said, “ This is the victory of good works we have done in last three- four years and our vision for players and small districts. The victory shows that people have shown their faith in us and they are supporting us”. Asked whether in the future, they will utilise the experience of Pradeep Gandhe , Lakhani said, “ Now the elections are over. Whosoever will contribute to the betterment of badminton are welcome.We can't deny that Mr Ganhhe has vast experience. Whenever needed,we will take their guidance. Maximum young members are elected in this body. They have good opportunity to work for the development of the game in state”, he said.