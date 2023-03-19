'Let BCCI decide first then govt will take decision'

Nagpur

Since the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, had stated that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, both BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB) are at loggerheads and even the PCB has threatened to withdraw from the ODI World Cup in India after the Asian Cricket Council held a meeting on the location of the 2023 Asia Cup ODI event.

However, so far the Indian government has not made its stand clear whether India will travel to Pakistan or not. When asked about it union sports minister Anurag Thakur said, “ Let the BCCI decide first and then only the union government will take the decision at appropriate time”.

Thakur was speaking with media persons during Meet the Press programme held at Nagpur Press Club.

It is pertinent to note here that few days back former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that India should not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. According to him, there are a lot of risks involved which have to be considered before making any decision.

1000 Khelo India centres in India.

About Khelo India centre's the Uunion sports minister said that the government has already sanctioned 945 centres in the country and before August 15, 1,000 centres will be approved. Thakur said the Khelo India Youth Games is producing some positive results. “ We have seen a lot of chance in the performance of young kids and particularly girls. In Haryana 12 national records were created and ou8t of them eight were broker by girls. In Gujarat the girls broke 21 national records. For the players from the rural areas, the SAI and Khelo India centres are doing a lot”, he said.

Thakur said in this year's union Budget the government has increased its sports budget considerably. “In 2014 it was Rs 900 croe and now it has been increased to Rs 3397 crore in 2023. “ He also praised India''s historic victory in the Thomas Cup and record 22 gold medals in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Nagpur to have beautiful SAI complex

When asked about the delay in proposed SAI complex in Nagpur, Thakur said, “ union minister Nitin Gadkari has already conducted a meeting of concerned officials in this regard. Lot of land is encroached there. Where the land is free from encroachment, a boundary wall is being erected. We are committed to develop one of the beautiful SAI complex in Nagpur,” he said. The minister also appreciated the concept of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav and said if all the MPs follow this in their respective constituencies, then the performance of the players will be enhanced.