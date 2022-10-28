Lokhande, Dimple win carrom crowns

In the men's singles final, Lokhande of Janta Club defeated Irshad Ahmad 21-16, 23-11 to win the tile. Abhilash Dhoke of Navyuvak achieved third place defeating Nilesh Jambhulkar of Rai Club 7-23, 25-11, 23-8.

In the women's singles final, Dimple Parate overcame Depti Batho 21-16, 18-16 to lift the crown. Anjali Prajapati secured third place defeating Charishma Tambe 21-5, 14-20, 17-11.

In the veteran's final, Rajesh Dahikar (Janta) overcame Jaideep Garwal (Patel) 21-2, 25-20.

Results

Final: Nikhil Lokhande (Janta) bt Irshad Ahmad (Rai) 22-16; 23-11

Men's singles semis: Irshad Ahmed (RAI) bt Abhilash Dhoke (Navyuvak) 17-25, 25-8, 25-1; Nikhil Lokhande (Janta) bt Nilesh Jambhulkar (Raj) 25-16, 14-7.

Third pace: Abhilash Dhoke bt Nilsh Jambhulkar 7-23, 25-11, 23-8.

Women singles final: Dimple Parate bt Deepti Batho 21-16, 18-16.

Third place: Anjali Prajapati bt Charishma Tambe 21-5, 14-20, 17-11.

Veteran's final: Rajesh Dahikar (Janta) bt Jaideep Garwal (Patel) 21-2, 25-20.