Lokmat's Jain, Sharma eyeing twin titles

The tournament is being organised in association with Department of Physical Education and Sports, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University and Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA)

In the men's singles, quarters top seed Ashish Jain quelled the challenge of S S Ahmad 15-7, 15-13 in two games. In the doubles final to be played on Sunday Jain-Raviraj Ambadwar will take on office colleagues Rajesh Sharma-Pravin Kathane .

Rajesh Sharma entered men's singles semis defeating Wasim Qureshi (Lokmat) 15-7, 15-8. in the doubles, Sharma-Pravin Kathane made a light work of Manish Shriwas-Sourabh Deshpande 15-7, 15-7.

The semi-final and final will be played on Sunday starting from 9.30 am. The final will be followed by prize distribution function. Director, Suyash Healthcare Vikas Ahuja will be the chief guest. Senior Vice-, President, Maharashtra Badminton Association and Secretary, Nagpur District Badminton Association Mangesh Kashikar Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, RTMNU and Dr Sharad Suryawanshi will be the guests of honour.

Results

Men's Singles QF: Rajesh Sharma (Lokmat) bt Wasim Qureshi (Lokmat) 15-7, 15-8; Sujan Masid (Bhaskar) bt Balmukund Kadwe (Bhaskar) 15-6, 15-14; Ashish Jain (Lokmat) bt S S Ahmad 15-7, 15-13; Mahesh Sarangi bt Raviraj Ambadwar (Lokmat) 15-14, 15-8.

Men's Doubles QF: Sujan Masid-Balmukund Kadwe (Bhaskar) bt Manoj Mule-Rajesh Vyavhare (Tarun Bharat) 15-8, 15-9. Rajesh Sharma-Pravin Kathane (Lokmat) bt Manish Shriwas-Sourabh Deshpande 15-7, 15-7.

Semis line-up

Men's singles: Ashish Jain (Lokmat) vs Rajesh Sharma (Lokmat); Mahesh Sarangi vs Sujan Masid (Bhaskar)

Men's Doubles: Ashish Jain-Raviraj Ambadwar (Lokmat) vs Rajesh Sharma-Pravin Kathane (Lokmat)

Sujan Masid-Balmukund (Dainik Bhaskar) vs Mahesh Sarangi-S S Ahmad

Women's Singles: Meenal Jain (Lokmat) vs Yamini Rampalliwar (Lokmat); Deepika Gedekar vs Pranjali Sharma