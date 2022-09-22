LRR, JCI organiss cycle rally
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 22, 2022 09:10 PM 2022-09-22T21:10:02+5:30 2022-09-22T21:10:02+5:30
The rally started from Japenese Garden. Before the rally Kishor Thutheja and Mr.Israil Khan gave the warm-up session ...
The rally started from Japenese Garden. Before the rally Kishor Thutheja and Mr.Israil Khan gave the warm-up session and laughter exercise.
After flagg of the the rally was headed towards Law College square, – Shankar Nagar – Laxmi Nagar – Mate chowk till the finishing point which was Swami Vivekanand statue.
On the finishing point, Sachin Poshttiwar gave the information about e-waste to everyone.
The main attraction of the Rally was Manali-Leh -Khardungla (MLK) finishers Archana Bongiliwar, Anand Kedilwar , Milind Bagde ,Raman Nakhote and Ankit Chowdhary who completed 585 km cycling on a peak of 17582 feet and bright the name of Nagpur. LRR Felicitated them by presenting mementoes. Priya Acharya, Aditi Paul , Ashwini , Mayuri, Shabina, Venkat and team supported and made the event successful, informs LRR chief Nurul Hak.Open in app