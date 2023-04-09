Maha Basket 3x3 Vidarbha Tour from April 15

The Maha Basket 3x3 competition is organised as a part of the initiative of Maha Basketball Association (MBA) and Nagpur District Basketball Association will host the Vidarbha Tour . In this competition, two teams from each Districts in Vidarbha will be eligible to participate in each category. The Maha Basketball Association (MBA) will be organizing 3x3 competitions across Maharashtra at the district level followed by Zonal (regional) and at the state-level. The competition will be played in the following two age categories: Open Men and Women (Players above 18 years of age). U-18 men and U-18 women (Players born on or after 01.01.2005)

Players will be able to enrol themselves in the world basketball rankings of the World Basketball Federation (FIBA). The 3x3 Competition will be part of the Paris Olympic Games and FIBA has been promoting the shortest format of basketball for a long time.

All players need to create their own profiles individually online on play.fiba3x3.com then they will be able to REGISTER teams. After creating profiles, all the four players need to register their team with a team name of their choice. After registration, the players will be part of FIBA 3x3 WORLD RANKINGS. Players will earn FIBA 3x3 World rankings for their participation in the competition. The last date of registration is 12th April 2023. In case should be done on or before March 23, 2023. Although two teams from each district in each category are eligible to participate, n case of shortfall the wild card entry will be given to the teams on the basis of points scored at District Level Tour.

Top four finishers of Vidarbha Tour will qualify for the State Tour which will be held in the first week of May.

The Competitions will be played on a league-cum-knockout. Groupings for the will be done online by computer generated allocation on FIBA 3x3 platform. Further details can be had from Rakesh Maheshwari 8669182790, Amit Sampat 9881073377.