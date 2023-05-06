Maha Marathon attains international-status

Notably, the ‘Lokmat’ Maha Marathon has received the qualifying status from the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIIMS). Therefore, this Maha Marathon has gained importance at the international level.

Talking to Lokmat Times ahead of Lokmat Maha Marathon to be held on February 5 at Kasturchand Park Agrawal said, “Being main sponsor of the event we feel very proud to be associated with Maha Marathon which has attained international status. In future if any celebrity involves in it then it will become more glamorous and popular. Lokmat group has been organising Maha Marathon at a big scale and now the capital of Maharashtra Mumbai has also been included in it. I have experienced that this is one of the best organised events and has created its own identity in the country”, he said.

Speaking about the importance of running and jogging in the life, Vishal Agrawal who himself is fitness cautious said, “ We should do regular exercise not just for physical fitness but for mental also. Sports develop fighting spirit in the individual and think nowadays more then physical fitness mental fitness has become important in the life”.

Agrawal has appealed to the citizens to participate in Lokmat Maha Marathon from a health and fitness points of view in large number.

Plasto to be expanded at multi locations: Neelesh

Director of RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt. Limited Neelesh Agrawal has said that in the coming two, or three years, Plasto will expand its business at multi locations. “ We already have our business in 22 states. We are one of the largest tank production units at one single location in the world. In future we are planning to start our production units in north India and we have already started the work in that direction”, he said. Plasto has recently shifted to its new premises in 42 acres in Hingna MIDC and has launched electrical pipes in the new plant. At the same time, within two or three months Plasto is launching brass bathroom fittings.

Agrawal also said Plasto is providing employment to around 3,000 people and the secret behind their success is that they never compromised with quality. " We produce our product with lowest margin but never compromise with quality and always focus on guarantee. We always try to fulfill our promises.”, he said.