Mahale slams triple ton in drawn match

At Central Railway Ajni ground in response to Central Dhantoli Cricket Club's first innings total of 239, MSSC piled up

698 for 9 in their allotted 80 overs. Thanks to Mandar Mahale who scored 324 runs and became the fastest double century scorer in Dorairajan Trophy.

Mandar Mahale completed his first hundred in 38 balls and then raced to 200 run mark in 76 balls. Earlier this record was in the name of Akshay Karnewar who had taken 93 balls for his 200 runs. Vedant Jaju (124) also played a good knock. Thus MSSC emerged winner by the virtue of first innings lead.

In another match, Navniketan Cricket Club drubbed Anurag Cricket Club by nine wickets. Anurag Cricket Club were all out for 158 in their second innings with Shantanu Chikhale taking five wicket haul. In reply, Navniketan achieved the target of 69 in 7.2 overs losing just one wicket. All India Reporter recorded the vicotry over Eleven Star on the basis of first innings lead. ; Lipton Cricket Club defeated Advocate XI I by virtue of first innings lead.

Brief scores

At Jamtha Stadium

Anurag Cricket Club 1st innings: 215 all out in 61.3 overs

Navniketan Cricket Club 1st innings: 304 all out in 73.3 overs

Anurag Cricket Club 2nd innings: 158 all out in 53.4 overs (Lavesh Awatramaney- 49; Shantanu Chikhale 5/75)

Navniketan 2nd Inning- 70/1 ini 7.2 overs

Result : Navniketan Cricket Club won by 9 wickets

At Central Railway Ground:

Central Dhantoli CC 1st innings 236/9 in 80 overs

Ministerial Services SC: 1st innings 698/9 in 80 overs (Mandar Mahale 324, Vedant Jaju-124, Sanjiv Yadav - 68, Sooraj Rai - 71; Harsh Nilawar - 5/165)

Result : Match drawn ; Ministerial Services Sports Club won on 1st innings lead.

At Shree Sports Cricket Academy Ground

All India Reporter 1st innings 204 in 44.4 overs

Eleven Star Cricket Club 1st innings: 188 all out in 46.5 overs (Tejas Bhole 40, Akash Kumar 60 ; Kaustubh Salve - 5/64)

All India Reporter 2nd Innings: 341/ 4 in 60.4 overs (Vaibhav Chouksey- 98, Danish Malewar-172, Siddarth Koli- 52)

Result :

Match drawn, AIR won on 1st innings lead

At Pandav College Ground

Advocate XI Cricket Club: 1st innings 276 all out in 69.3 overs

Lipton Cricket Club 1st innings: 326/9 in 80 overs (Abhishek Agrawal- 42, Prerit Agrawal - 58, Akshay Dullarwar - 101 ; Quazi Zeeshan- 6/91)

Advocate XI CC 2nd Innings: 47/4 in 9 overs

Result : Match drawn ; Lipton Cricket Club won on 1st innings lead