Malvika adds another feather to her cap

Nagpur, Nov 3

City's international shuttler Malvika Bansod has added another feather to her cap by becoming India No.1 in the women singles ranking released by Badminton Association of India.

With a total of 1,275 points in her creddit , Malvika is leading the tally in the women's singles category. She is followed by her arch rival Aakarshi Kashyap (925) and Tara Shah (825) at the second and third positions respectively. Nagpur's Mugdha Agrey is at the 24th position with 163 points.

Earlier, in the U-19 category, Malvika was No. 1 in the country.

Menwhile the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has also released the rankings and according to it Malvika is world No. 39. Among Indian players in the BWF rankings, Malvika is at the third position after Sindhu and Saina. Malvika is followed by Aakarshi Kashyap (44), Anupama Upadhayaya (53), and Ashmita Chaliha at the 57th position.

It can be mentioned here that making her debut in senior category, Malvika won Maldives International and Nepal International and then also clinched Bahrain International bronze. Apart from it she won Uganda International gold, Lithuania International gold, Syed Modi Super 300 silver, Odisha Open Super 100 bronze and Italian International silver. Malvika represented India in Uber Cup and led the team to quarters. She also led the team in Sudirman Cup.