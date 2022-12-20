Malvika enters women singles quarterfinals

City's international shuttler top-seeded Malvika Bansod stormed into the quarterfinals in the Raipur Chhattisgarh International Challenge Badminton in Raipur on Thursday.

Other city shuttler Ritika Thaker entered the last eight stage in mixed doubles event but crashed out in the women doubles.

In the pre-quarter Malvika lived up to her top billing and defeated Unnati Hooda 22-20, 21-14 in 45 minutes. Earlier in the second round Malvika made a light work of Sakshi Phogat 21-12, 21-16 in just 30 minutes. Now in the quarterfinal, Malvika will take on Isharani Baruah at 3 p.m. On Friday.

In mixed doubles, city's Ritika Thaker-Dingku Singh overcame Nithin HV-Porvinsha S Ram 21-17, 18-21, 21-14 in 51 minutes and entered the last eight stage. In the mixed doubles quarterfinal, Ritika and Dingju Singh will play Rohan Kapoor Redy N Sikki. However in the women's doubles second seeded Ritika and her doubles partner Simran Singh was stunned by Arul Bala Radhakrishnan, Varshini Viswanath Sri 21-19, 21-16.