Malvika, Ritika-Simran record victories

Nagpur, April16

City's international shuttler Malvika Bansod, doubles specialist Ritika Thaker and her partner Simran Singhi recorded victories over their opponents in the National Selection Trials organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) at New Delhi on Saturday.

In the round robin league Malvika quelled the spirited challenge of Unnati Hooda in three games in 45 minutes. After winning first game, 25-13, Malvika lost the momentum and as a result Unnati succeeded in restoring the parity by winning the second game 21-14. However, Malvika, in the decider staged a strong come back and went on to win the third game 21-11.

In the doubles, Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi made it to the stage 2. They got walkover against Thanushree R- Varshini VS.

In the mixed doubles Ritika and her partner Deep Rambhiya, stunned third seed pair Rohan Kapoor and Sangoyita Ghorpade 27-29, 22-20 , 21-17 and then in the second round robin they beat Hariharan and Nardhana VR in straight games 23-21, 23-21 to make their chances for the second stage brighter.