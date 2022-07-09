Mankar School students excel in taekwon-do

Nagpur, July9

The students of ML Mankar School being run by ML Mankar Education Society displayed outstanding performance in the recently held National Taekdon-Do Championship at Amritsar. A fifth standard student Naitik Fating bagged a gold medal whereas Sandesh Mohod secured silver. Other students also performed well in the said event.

Director of the school Dr Apeksha Mankar, headmaster Amol Bhongade and others have congratulated the students and also wished them best luck for future events.