Miles N Milers athletes shine at IronMan Goa 70.3

Miles N Milers Endurance Sports Academy headed by Dr Amit Samarth has successfully trained a new lot of athletes from Nagpur, adjoining cities of Nagpur.

Dr Ulhas Sathaye from Ahmedabad is one of them Participated in his first ever half Ironman race in age group of 60 to 69 years and finished with a time of 7 hrs 41 mins. He finished third in his category.

Dr Prajakta Aswar from Chandrapur, participated in her second Half Ironman race and finished with a time of 6 hrs 53 mins and achieved fourth place in the age group of 45 to 49.

Ashwin Mokashi from Nagpur in his first ever half Ironman race, finished in 6 hrs 54 mins. He finished 29th in men's 30 to 34 years age category.

Atul Mishra from Jabalpur, finished his first ever half Ironman race at Ironman Goa 70.3. He finished 83rd in Men's 40 to 44 years age category.

Gaurav Bhaati from Bhatinda Punjab finished the event in 6 hrs 26 mins in men's age category of 25 to 29 years. He finished in 15th in his age category.

Dr Amit Samarth, finished with a total time of 6 hrs 23 mins and finished 20th in Men's 40 to 44 years age category.

Alok Agrawal and Abizer Qubbawala from Nagpur participated in Mixed Relay Team format. Alok did cycling and Abizer did 21 km running.

Dr Kalpana Gulwade from Chandrapur participated in Mixed Relay Team format and did 21 km running along with two other participants.