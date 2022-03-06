MOIL, Ansar play 1-1 draw

Nagpur, Jan 2

MOIL XI and Ansar Sporting played out a 1-1 draw in the last league match of JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Sunday.

Both the goals came in the first half. In the 11th minute,e Hariom Kumre put MOIL XI in the leading position on the Ashish pass. However, his joy was short-lived as eight minutes later Owais scored an equaliser. in the remaining time both the teams failed to break the deadlock even after making lot of efforts.

During the proceedings match referee catuioned Furquan Raaain the 85th minute. No match would be played on Monday. The super four matches will begin from Tuesday. Young Muslim Football Coub, Ansar Club, MOIL XI and defending champions Rahul Sanskriyaan Club have qualified.