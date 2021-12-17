MOIL hold Rabbani to 2-2 draw

Nagpur, Dec17

Kailash Kathoute's late goal helped MOIL XI to hold Rabbani Club to 2-2 draw in JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at JSW Kalmeshwar ground, here on Friday.

With just five minutes remaining for the long whistle, Kathoute scored a spectacular goal from 25 yards and restored the parity.

Earlier MOIL were leading by 1-0 in the first half. Thanks to Ketan Shahu who netted the header on a corner kick.

In the second half, Rabbani regrouped themselves and started to play an attacking game. As a result in the 47th minute they scored an equaliser.

Thanks to Zahid who collected corner kick pass and perfectly converted it into an equaliser. Again in the 75tth minute, Zahid found the net on the pass of Guam Zahid.

On Saturday, Qidwai will take on Ansar Sporting Club.