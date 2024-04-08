Nagpur boxers win medals

Samiksha Singh defeated her rival from Uttar Pradesh to win a gold medal. Anant Deshmukh too secured gold defeating Roop Yadav of Uttar Pradesh. Malhar Sable had to be satisfied with silver as he lost to Chandigarh's Harsh. Dhairya Kothi and Shraddha Khoragade won bronze medals each.

All the boxers practice under the guidance of Ganesh Purohit at Divisional Sports Complex. Samiksha Singh is currently undergoing training at Delhi Sports School. Rounak, Khambalkar was the coach of the Maharashtra team.