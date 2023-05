Nagpur boys in final, girls make exit

In the boys final, Nagpur made a light work of Mumbai City 67-13. The quarterwise score in favour of Nagpur was 15-12, 15-8,1-11, 12-6. Yashshavi Yadav (13), Shashank Ghadge (12), Prathamesh Dwivedi (10), Atharva Dhore (8) and Shreyash Bhosale (7) fashioned Nagpur victory. For Mumbai, Vishwesh Deshmukh scored 12 points.

In the girls section, Nagpur lost to Kolhapur 58-59. The efforts of captain Meehira Dhote (22) and Swanandi Nagmote (12) went in vain for Nagpur. For Kolhapur, Tanishka Jagtap (28) and Harshada Shelake (18) played well.

RESULTS (semis)

BOYS: Nagpur (Yashshavi Yadav 13, Shashank Ghadge 12, Prathamesh Dwivedi 10, Atharva Dhore 8, Shreyash Bhosale 7) bt Mumbai City (Vishwesh Deshmukh 12) 61-37 (15-12, 15-8, 19-11, 12-6)

GIRLS: Kolhapur (Tanishka Jagtap 28, Harshada Shelake 18) bt Nagpur (Meehira Dhote 22, Swanandi Nagmote 12, Samruddhi Kotriwar 8, Nandini Chandak 6) 79-58 (14-11, 29-24, 18-5, 18-18)