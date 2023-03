Nagpur girls, boys enter semis

In the girls quarter-final, Nagpur made a light work of Solapur47-8. Nagpur went on to win 20-3, 11-4, 8-1, 8-0. Thanks to Rajvi Maladhari who scored highest eight baskets.

In the boys match, Nagpur overcame host Dhule 61-50. The quarterwise score in fabvour of Nagpur was 20-12, 12-11, 8-12, 21-15. Siddhant Kalamble (17) and Sarthak Dhuldhule (16) were mainly instrumental in Nagpur victory. For Dhule, Raghav Sharma top scored with 19 points.

RESULTS (Quarterfinal)

GIRLS: Nagpur (Rajvi Maladhari 8, Samruddhi Kotriwar 6, Sameeksha Chandak 6, Meehira Dhote 6, Priya Dhopadkar 6) bt Solapur (Anvesha Ghume 8) 47-8 (20-3, 11-4, 8-1, 8-0);

Boys: Nagpur (Siddhant Kalambe 17, Sarthak Dhuldhule 16, Yashasvi Yadav, Yash Mehta 9) bt Dhule (Raghav Sharma 19) 61-50 (20-12, 12-11, 8-12, 21-15)