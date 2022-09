Nagpur girls make winning start

Nagpur, Sept 11

Nagpur girls made winning start whereas boys lost the opening match in Maharashtra State Junior Basketball Championship at Sangola in Solapur district on Sunday.

In their first encounter, Nagpur made a light work of Thane 45-18. The quarterwise score was 12-5, 17-10, 7-2, 9-2. Thanks to captain Dhara Phate and Gunjan Mantri who scored 11 baskets each. They were well supported by Swati Wankhede and Meehira Dhote who contributed nine each.

However, boys lost their opening match to Mumbai suburban 22-254. The efforts of Pratham Gupta (4) and Vallabh Trivedi (4) went in vain.

Result

Girls: Nagpur (Dhara Phate 11, Gunjan Mantri 11, Swati Wankhede 9, Meehira Dhote 9, Sneha Khandelwal 2, Swastika Datta 2, Sameeksha Chandak 1) bt Thane (Rianne Pereira 7, Muskan Ajmani 4) 45-18 (12-5, 17-10, 7-2, 9-2)

Boys: Mumbai Suburban (Dev Premi 12, Vidit Punamiya 10) bt Nagpur (Pratham Gupta 7, Vallabh Trivedi 4, Taaran Kakkad 3) 34-22 (8-4, 8-2, 8-6, 10-10)