Nagpur in fray to host Test match after 5 years

Other centres which are strongly tipped to host the remaining Tests are Ahmedabad, Dharamsala and Chennai.

The series will be very important as it will be the last four games for India in the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. In fact, in order to qualify for the summit clash, India might have to beat Australia 4-0, which could be a Herculean task for Rohit Sharma's men.

As per the BCCI's rotation formula, Nagpur which has missed out during the two years of COVID-19 pandemic, is all set to get one of the Test matches. The city last hosted a Test against Sri Lanka in December, 2017-18. It is understood that Australia, in all likelihood, will start the series in either among Nagpur, Chennai or Hyderabad, as Bengaluru had hosted a Test match against Sri Lanka earlier this year. So far VCA Jamtha Stadium has hosted six Test matches and out of which India managed to win. One Test match against England ended in a draw whereas India lost to South Africa in 2009-10 by an innings and six runs.