Nagpur teams diminate, win all four titles

RESULTSU-18 WOMEN (FINAL): Bull Dudes (Gunjan Mantri 7) bt Garuda Gladiators (Sameeksha Chandak 5) 17-13: THIRD PLACE: DKM Nagpur (Meehira Dhote 7) bt GKM Nagpur (Akshara Rokde 2) 12-6;

U-18 MEN (FINAL): Pogo Nagpur (Yash Mehta 6) bt Ball Temperers (Shashank Gadge 10) 18-15; THIRD PLACE: DCC Amravati (Parag Jadhav 5) bt Passionate Ballers Nagpur (Siddhant Kalambe 5) 19-18.

WOMEN (FINAL): Troubleshooters Nagpur (Smruti Iyer 9) bt Curious Club Yavatmal (Pooja Parihar 5) 22-11; THIRD PLACE: Garuda Gladiators Nagpur (Bhagyashree Kolwadkar 5) bt DSKNMG Nagpur (Sughandha Singh 4) 11-10 in overtime (regulation time 9-9);

MEN (FINAL): NASA Nagpur (Prajwal Choudhary 11) bt Last Dance Nagpur (Sharvil Bomanwar 4) 21-13; THIRD PLACE: DCC Amravati (Ritesh Kamble 10) bt YDBA Yavatmal (Vishweshwar Dahiwalkar 4) 21-10;