Nagpur U-18 boys teams in SF

Int the quarterfinals, Pogo Nagpur defeated DCC Amravati 19-17 by just two points. For Nagpur, Sarthak Dhuldhule top scored with ten baskets. In another quarterfinal, Passionate Balers recorded 19-14 win over Ball Tampers Nagpur. Yashasvi Yadav (9) played an important role in the victory.

RESULTS (Day 2)

WOMEN: Deccan Gymkhana Pune (Durga Dharmadhikari 9) bt Garuda Warriors Nagpur 14-1;

Troubleshooters (Purvi Mahalle 4) bt MSM Ahmednagar (Gayatri Dadgiya 4) 12-5; Deccan Pune (Durga Dhamadhikari 9) bt Assassins Thane 12) 20-13; Garuda Gladiator Nagpur (Bhagyashree Kolwadkar 5) bt Curious Yavatmal (Mansi Khobragade 4) 10-8;

MEN: DG Pune (Rajender Singh 9) bt NASA Nagpur (Jayesh Katade 8) 21-17; Deccan Gymkhana (Akash Lokhande 6) bt Yashwant SR Nashik (Aakash Gaikwad 6) 21-10;

Beed (Sachin Etkar 10) bt Abhishek Jawanjal 5) 19-3; Champions Ahmednagar (Anirudh Pande 10) bt SRSH Ballers Nagpur (Shyam Khedkar 3) 22-4;Satara Gymkhana (Ashish Jadhav 8) bt Down Town Ahmednagar (Ashish Borde 7) 18-15;

U-18 Boys (QUARTERFINALS): Pogo Nagpur (Sarthak Dhuldhule 10) bt DCC Amravati (Smit Wankhede 13) 19-17; Passionate Ballers Nagpur (Yashasvi Yadav 9) bt Ball Tamperers Nagpur (Shashank Ghadge 7) 19-14;

U-18 girls (QUARTERFINAL): CPSA Pune (Mansi Nirmalkar 12) bt Lay Up Lay Down Nagpur (Ridhi Borkar 2) 17-3.