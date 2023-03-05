Nagpur United, Star Boys record wins

In the 45th minute Ehtesham scored an all-important goal for Nagpur United. Krida Vikas tried their best to level the score but in vain. During the proceedings, Sohail Khan and Vicky Sirsum of Krida Vikas were cautioned for their rough tackle. In the second match, Star Boys defeated Sultan fC 1-0. Thanks to Nitesh Kumare who scored the winning goal in the 52nd minute.