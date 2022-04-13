Nagpur: Video of girls fighting on road goes viral

A video of teenage girls fighting on the road in Nagpur has gone viral on social media. The video showed girls pulling each other's hair, abusing each other. The video of the incident is currently going viral on social media. The incident took place near Hislop College in the Civil Lines area. A fight broke out between the 6-7 young girls who were standing on the side of the road in the afternoon and then the argument turned into a fight. On the street, these 6-7 young girls started pulling each other's hair and beating each other. The streets were crowded at this time. Meanwhile, someone shot a video of the whole incident and posted it on social media.

The cause of the clash is not yet clear. No complaint has been lodged so far. However, this video is going viral on social media.