Nagpur Weather Update: City to Experience Slightly Cooler Weather

Even as the political atmosphere heats up in the city with people eagerly awaiting counting of votes on Tuesday, the weather is expected to be a wee bit cooler than what has been experienced in the past week.

The city experienced light rains (1.2 mm till 9.30 pm) on Monday and the Regional Meteorological Centre issued "yellow alert" for thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kms per hour at isolated places over all 11 districts of Vidarbha. Rain can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is also a possibility of pre-monsoon showers in the city and elsewhere from June 5. The RMC has also issued yellow alerts for Thursday at Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal and on Friday for Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts.

Meanwhile, the maximum day temperatures in Akola, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Washim districts dropped by 1 to 2 degree celsius during the past 24 hours. Amravati recorded the highest temperature today at 43.0 degrees while Gadchiroli was the lowest at 38.2 degrees celsius. Nagpur city had a day temperature of 41.8 degrees celsius on Monday. The temperature figures at other places in degree celsius were as follows: Akola (41.6), Buldhana (38.5), Gondia (40.2), Wardha (42.1), Washim (40.4) and Yavatmal (40.5).