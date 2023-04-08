Narayana qualify for CBSE Nationals

The four-day annual tournament was organised by The Oxford School, Trivandrum, under the auspices of Kerala Badminton Association.

Narayana Vidyalayam Under-14 boys team went down fighting in the final.

Delhi Public School Bangalore South defeated Narayana Vidyalayam 2-0 to clinch gold medal. Narayana's Shaurya Kumar lost the first singles 12-15, 14-15 in 18 minutes against M Pranav.

In the doubles, Shaurya and Sairaj Nayse had their chances but could not capitalize on them. Shaurya-Sairaj lost 13-15, 13-15 against M Pranav and Sanjay in 20 minutes.

Despite the loss in the final, Narayana Vidyalayam qualified for the CBSE Zonal National Badminton Championship.

Sports teacher Jagdish Wankhede accompanied Narayana Vidyalayam badminton squad.

CBSE teams from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and hosts Kerala participated in the tournament played in three categories -- U-14, U-17 and U-19.

Shaurya Kumar is a member of the Ajay Dayal Academy, while Sairaj Nayse trains under Kunal Dasarwar.