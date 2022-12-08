Narayana shuttlers enter CBSE South Zone pre-QF

The four-day annual tournament is being organised by The Oxford School, Trivandrum, under the auspices of Kerala Badminton Association.

Both Under-14 and Under-17 boys teams entered the pre-quarterfinals.

Narayana Vidyalayam Under-14 team trounced National Public School, Bangalore 2-0 in the opening round on Tuesday.

In the second round, Narayana Vidyalayam defeated Al-Haramain English School, Kerala 2-0.

Shaurya Kumar and Sairaj Nayse won both their matches to help their team reach the last 16.

Narayana Vidyalayam will now take on Mount Litera Zee School Waterfield in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

Narayana Vidyalayam's U-17 boys team also did well and won their first couple of rounds quite easily to move up.

Shriram Rao, Sharvil Deshmukh and Nakul Deshmukh are the members of the U-17 team.

Sports teacher Jagdish Wankhede is accompanying Narayana Vidyalayam badminton squad. CBSE teams from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and hosts Kerala are participating in the tournament being played in three categories -- U-14, U-17 and U-19.