NASA to hold home league from tomorrow

Baba Angeles, Net Rippers and Havock have sponsored the girls teams whereas Durby Dare Devils, NASA Cagers, Net Rippers, SK Group and NASA Dedenfers ate the franchise owners of boys team. The club has sponsored Under-19 teams NASA Spartan, NASA Tigers, NASA Riders and NASA Avengers. Total 35 matches would be played during the league that will be concluded on June 19., informs a press release issued by NASA secretary Pranay Ghate.