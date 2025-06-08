Nav Maharashtra win kho kho crown

In the final match, Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal defeated Nagpur City Police team by six points. Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal scored 13 points while fielding first. The police team could only score 11 points. After taking a two-point lead, Navmaharashtra scored 12 points in the second innings. With a challenge of 15 points to win, the Police team could only score eight points.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Nav Maharashtra defeated Tuljai Krida Mandal Parthwada The winning team was guided by Shubham Raut. Nav Maharashtra KM president Dhananjay Kane, secretary Prashant Jagtap, Shirish Bhagat, Palash Joshi congratulated the players for this achievement.