NCA record big victory

Batting first NCA piled up 200 for eight in 40 overs. Samarth Nathani (45, 60b, 6x4)), Aryan Singh (45, 42b, 5x4) and Veer Donode (34, 65b, 3x4) sent the rival bowlers on the leather hunt. In reply, City Gymkhana lost their wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 59 for eight.

Thanks to Dwivedi who ripped thru the batting lineup and captured five wickets conceding four runs in eight overs. He was well supported by Arav Trivedi(3 for 25).

At Mecosabagh ground, Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy (DACSA) drubbed Mahi CA by eight wickets. Batting first Mahi CA scored 102 all out in 29.4 overs. Ali Asgar top scored with ( 30, 36 b, 6x4). For DACSA, Sparsh Nandanwar claimed a five-wicket haul conceding five runs in eight overs. In reply, DACSA achieved the target losing just two wickets. Thanks to Malhar Dhurad who top scored with 34 (x4) for DACSA. He was well supported by Atharrva Patel (28, 19b, 6x4).For Mahi, Pradnyesh Dharkar got all two wickets for 28.

At WCL ground, Ruby drubbed PHCA by ten wickets in a low scoring match. Batting first PHCA scored 65 all out in 23.1 overs. In reply, Ruby achieved the target without losing any wicket in 7.3 overs.

