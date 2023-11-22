NCA win by two wickets to lift U-14 trophy

Batting first DACSA scored 193 for nine in 40 overs. Thanks to wicketkeeper batsman Arjun Mahajan who scored 73 in 82 ball hitting 12 boundaries and one six. He was well supported by Siddhant Akhare (36) and Praval Bambal (14 not out). For NCA, Rajveer Bodne claimed three wickets for 17 runs whereas Ayush Dwivedi, Aryan Singh and Divyansh Sahurkar were chipped in with two wickets each.

In reply, NCA achieved the target sparing two balls and two wickets. They made 197 in 39.4 overs. Prashant Gautam played an important role in the victory by scoring 50 in 54 balls with the help of six boundaries and one six. Aryan Singh (40, 28b, 2x4, 2x6), Agranya Chaterjee (30, 47b, 1x5, 2x6) and Smarth Nathani (29, 46b, 4x4) too batted well.

For DACSA, Riyansh Gupta (3 for 42) was the main wicket taker. NCA's Aryan Singh was declared man-of-the-match.