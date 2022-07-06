NIS holds open water swimming camp in Arunachal

Nagpur, July6

National level High Altitude Open Water Swimming Camp was organised at Dirang Chu, Arunachal Pradesh by the National Institute of Swimming. The Camp was aimed at helping the open water swimmers to practice in low temperature waters and hypoxyic conditions. In this camp, all the information required on skill sets for efficient open water swimming was given. Also the information on necessary precautions and care to be taken during open water swimming in 12°C and below water temperature was given to the campers.

Open water swimming includes swimming in the dam, lake, river, sea, ocean etc. In India, open water swimmers practice in such waters and competitions are also held. At such times the swimmer has to face off and continue his swim against the tides, speedy winds, cold water etc. The campers at Arunachal Pradesh were given guidance and motivation along with the information on precautionary measures to be taken necessarily during open water swimming.

Directof of the institute Dr Jaiprakash Duble has claimed that " This was the first of its kind camp organised at high altitude in India" . Alongwith Maharashtra's Jayant Duble, open water swimmers from Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Tamiln Ndu also participated in the camp.

District collector R. Vimala supported the organisers for successful conducting of swimming training camp.

Many more such swimming training camps will be organised by NIS in future Interested swimmers can contact with NIS through the website and register themselves for further camps and updates said technical experts of the camp Dr. Sambhaji Bhonsale and Shruti Rathi Gandhi.