Nishika bags double crown, Ridheema, Pranay also triumphs

In the Under-15 mixed doubles final, Nishika and her partner Pranay Gadewar defeated Sanidhaya Ekade and Avantika Khedikar 21-13 ,25-23.

Nishika added another feather to her cap clinching Under-15 girls doubles title. Pairing with Ridheema Sarpate she defeated Juie Jadhav and Yuktika Chavan

21-17 ,21-13.

However, in the Under-17 girls doubles final Krisha Soni and Pinak Rokde lost to Sharvani Walekar-Taarini Suri 13-21,21-17,17-21. In the Under-15 girls singles, Shourya Madavi finished runners-up as she lost to Prakriti Sharma Score -23-21, 14-21, 18-21. In the Under-17 mixed doubles final, Pinak Rokde and Sohan Phatak lost Shreyas sane and Aarti Chougale 17- 21,15-21. Pranay Gadewarand Krisha Soni are trained under the guidance of AjayDayal at Doshi and AjayDayal Academy at Wardhmannagar.