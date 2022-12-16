NIT to develop cricket stadium, academy in city

In this regard, a meeting was held on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by NIT chairman Manoj Kumar Suryawanshi, MLA Mohan Mate, trustee Sandeep Itkelwar, district collector Dr Vipin Itankar; Joint Director, Town Planning Supriya Thool and others.

The issue was discussed in detail and the site was finalised in the meeting of Board of Trustees, on Thursday. A five to six-acre land is available with NIT beyond the Octroi post at Dighori on Umrer Road. The land will be utilised for developing a mini cricket stadium, said the officials. As per the plan, the stadium will not be a full-fledged one. Rather, it will be a facility with a practice pitch for upcoming players. Since cricket is the most popular game in the country, a practice pitch and small arena can take shape of an academy. For the budding players, the facility can prove very useful. The proposal was accepted by the Board of Trustees.