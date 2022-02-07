NU to add more facilities on synthetic track premises

Nagpur, 7

The work of RTM Nagpur University's synthetic track is in full swing and expected to be completed by June. At the same time the university has decided to add more practice facilities on the premises of the synthetic track.

In this regard vice-chancellor of RTM Nagpur University, Dr Subhash Choudhary along with the director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, technical committee member Dr Dhananjjay Welukar and the contractor visited the premises on Monday

Confirming the development Dr Suryavanshi said, “ Nobody can use the synthetic track daily for just practice purposes. Therefore, we have decided to create the facilities for throwing, hurling and jumping events adjoining to the track”, he said.

Elaborating the plan further Dr Suryavanshi said, “ There are 50 m each three sectors adjoining to the track and out of that one will be developed as practice area for hurdles. Near 200 m start point, we will fix high jump mat permanently for practice and near open university office we will develop practice facility for throwing event”.

Dr Suryavanshi also revealed that these facilities would be an addition to those that will come up at Rs 10.60 crore synthetic track.

Asked whether additional facilities will increase the budget, Dr Suryavanshi said, “ Our budget of Rs 10.60 crore for the track is already low. Therefore, it will not affect the budget much”.

It can be mentioned here that at present Nagpur city has only one synthetic track at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur and its daily use can damage the track. “ We have already kept this thing in mind. The athletes will be able to use the track for two or three days for their workouts in a week and on the rest of the days they will be able to use the practice area”, he said.

Apart from it the varsity has also decided to increase the high mast lamps on the towers for better visibility.

The eight-lane synthetic track will have the steeplechase, pit, one discus cum hammer cage, shot ring, steeplechase water barrier, pole vault boxes and other facilities.