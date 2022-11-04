NUPETA threatens to boycott cross country

In a letter addressed to RTMNU vice chancellor Dr Subhash Choudhari the NUPETA said the university has rejected the application of its treasurer Dr Sanjay Chouhary for the senate election. Till his application is not accepted, the NUPETA will continue to boycott the cross country, the association said.

According to NUPETA physical education teachers and directors are eligible to contest senate elections till the university has rejected his application on the ground of not having teaching experience. According to NUPETA this is illogical and holds no ground. Interestingly NUPETA has around 400 votes in senate polls. The NUPETA delegation was headed by Dr Arvind Joshi and Dr Devendra Wankhede.