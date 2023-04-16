PHCA’s cricket camp from today

Players above the age of six years will be imparted basic as well as advanced

cricket coaching by qualified coaches. Physical fitness, special talk on healthy diet for sportsmen, prevention of sports injuries etc will be added features during the camp.

Kishor Keche will be the incharge for the camp while Sudhir Wankhede, former Ranji Trophy cricketer of Vidarbha and Indian Railways will be incharge of the coaching.

Interested players can visit PHCA ground in the morning from 6.30 to 8.30 am and evening 4.30 to 6.30 pm.