Podar, K John, Jain Intl, Bhonsala Military, DPS triumph

Sashikant Kalambe from District Sports Office, directors of the school Sapna Katiyar and Nitin Katiyar, principal Pooja Mahawadiwar and Raju Choudhary graced the prize distribution function.

Results (all finals)

U-14 boys: Podar International School Besa bt. DPS Kamptee (19-12) Top scorer: Ojas Rindhe (6pts)U-14 girls : K. John Public School bt. The Achievers School (16-6) Top scorer: Shamika Morey (6pts)

U-17 girls : Jain Interntional bt. The Achievers School (18-10) Top scorer: Mandini Chandak(8 pts)

U-19 boys: Bhonsla Military School bt. SoS Wanadongari(13-11) Top scorer: Agrim Khoparekar (5 pts)

U-19 girls : DPS Kamptee bt. SoS Wanadongari (20-12) Top scorer: Devashree K (6 pts)