Political party 'alert' for elections on backdrop of court order

Nagpur: The Supreme Court has issued an important order on the issue of OBC reservation in the pending elections of local bodies in the state. The Election Commission has been directed to declare the pending Municipal and Zilla Parishad elections in the state within two weeks. Against this backdrop, all political parties have been alerted to consider the possibility of announcing the schedule of municipal elections at any moment. The major parties have claimed that they are ready for the elections.

The state government took over the powers of the state election commission by passing a law through a new bill to postpone the elections till OBC reservation is granted. The state government's decision was challenged in the apex court, which on Wednesday ruled in favor of the apex court. The apex court has directed to declare local body elections in the state within two weeks. The corporation administration is awaiting the order of the Election Commission. There is talk in the administration that elections will be held.

Congress is already ready

BJP has been in power in NMC for the last 15 years. The citizens of the city are suffering due to the non-completion of work. The city congress committee has already prepared the issues to be raised before the people. We are ready for the elections and the voters will drive the BJP out of their minds. This time there will be a change of government and the Congress flag will fly.

MLA Vikas Thackeray, City President Congress said that "the state government has failed to present its case for maintaining OBC reservation. BJP is a party of organizations and workers. We are always ready for elections. In the upcoming municipal elections Let's complete 'Mission 120',"