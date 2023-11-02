Practise sessions cancelled

Nagpur, Sept 22

The practise sessions of the India and Australian teams were cancelled at the Jamtha stadium of the Viadarbha Cricket Association due to a wet outfield following the heavy rains on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to the schedule, the Australian team was going to practice from 1 pm and the Indian team from 4 pm but due to the continuous rain for the last few days, the condition of the ground was not even fit for practise. The ground was kept completely covered from Wednesday itself. However, the workers were trying since morning to dry the grounds. The work of drying the ground using four super sopers was going on Thursday. However, despite the tireless efforts of the groundsmen, the ground could not be prepared for the players to practise. It was specially covered to protect the pitch from the rain . However, the pitch was opened for some time in the afternoon. The moisture in the pitch was clearly visible. After some time it was covered again.

The boundary area is very poor

Due to incessant rain, the ground has become quite limp near the players' dugout (outside the boundary line) where water comes up as soon as the feet are placed. Sand was used to dry this area. The inside area of the outfield was dry and solid compared to this area. On Friday, if the sun shines for some time beyond the forecast of the Meteorological Department, then the field will become fit for play.

Some Aussies inspect field

It has been learned from reliable sources that some players of the Australian team had reached Jamtha Stadium in a car to inspect the ground. Although all these players did not stay at the stadium for long and left for the hotel immediately.