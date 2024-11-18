Pranav, Bhargav, Akshat, Vihaan win close encounters

In the boys singles first round, Gaikwad defeated Eklavya Rajput 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 after losing the first game. In another close match, Bhafrav Vaidya got the better of Mohit Charmude 7-6(6),7-6(4) in tie-breaker. Vihaan pongde got the better of Arjun Mnsingha 6-3,3-6,7-6(5) whereas Akshat Dakshindas recorded close 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 win over Dhruv Mor.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by NDHTA vice-president Ashok Bhiwapurkar and joint secretarty Vikram Naidu . Vishal Landge conducted the matches.

Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar is tournament director and Vijay Naidu is tournament secretary. Doubles matches will start from Tuesday and tournament will go on till Friday .

Results (Day 1): Neil Ambekar bt Tanay Padgilwar 6-2,6-3; Monish Chandwani bt Rishi Choudhary 6-0,6-1; Manvendra Trivedi bt Raghav Gupta 6-2 ,6-2; Tanavya Goel bt Vedant Kulkarni 6-4,6-2; Alok Mishra bt Parth Gaikwad 6-4,6-4; Garv Wadhwani bt Rajveer Khobragade 6-0,6-0; Bhargav Vaidya bt Mohit Charmude 7-6(6),7-6(4); Pranav Gaikwad bt Eklavya Rajput 4-6,6-1,7-5; Yug Singhvi bt Shon Ugale 6-1,6-2; Vishwas Chandrasekaran bt Virat Pandey 6-0, 6-1; Akshat Dakshindas bt Dhruv Mor 6-2,2-6, 6-3; Mehul Fulzele bt Nihit Muraraka 6-4,6-2; Heramba Pohane bt Krishna Rani 4-6,6-1,6-4; Vihaan Pongde bt Arjun Mansingha 6-3,3-6,7-6(5); Shivraj Bhosale bt Abhimanyu Umre 6-4,6-1; Bhavya Porwal bt Ahaan Shori 4-6,6-4,6-4.

Girls' singles: Mishka Tayade bt Ishika Pal 6-0,6-1; Ahuja bt Sharvari Shrirame 6-3,7-5; Pranjali Pandure bt Reet Agarawal 6-0,6-1; Surmayee Sathe bt Vibhuti wankhede 6-0,6-3.