Pratik XI, Zero Degree enter final

In the second semi-final, Zero Degree walked into summit clash as Manali Brothers from Amravati did not turn up for their match.Making first use of the wicket, Pratik XI scored 112 for five in eight overs. Akash Singh scored highest 47 runs while Dilip Binjwa scored 38 runs.

For Sai Baba XI, P Tekan and Shahid Pathan took two wickets each. In reply, Sai Baba XI were restricted to 99 for 4 in eight overs. Amardeep Singh scored 63 while Sumit Rajput managed 12.

For Pratik XI, Binjwa and Deepak Kashyap took two wickets each.

Results: Quarterfinals

Sai Baba XI bt BS Sports by 14 runs.

Sai Baba XI: 72-5 (Amardeep Singh 44, Sumit Hooda 8; Roshan Saraf, Pawan Belpande, Rohan Zade, Bhavik Sherkar 1 wicket each). BS Sports: 58-5 (Akash Gautel 22, Gaju Wanjari 16; Shahid Pathan 2 wickets).

Zero Degree bt Sai Aakar by 3 wickets. Sai Aakar 77-6 (N Katariya 20, Nitin Kharade 18; Jonty Trivedi 3 wickets). Zero Degree: 78-7 (Mohit Shinde 21, Kunal Sawarkar 21, Ankit Gajbhiye 18; Nitin Khwedkar 4 wickets.

Manali Brothers by Grenadiers XI by 8 wickets. Grenadiers XI 56-5 (Rajat Patade 23; Shivam Deshmukh 1 wicket). Manali Brothers 60-2 (Swapnil 21; Jonty 1 wicket).

Pratik XI bt Shravan Stars by seven runs. Pratik XI: 58-3 (Shubham Malik 22; Dipesh Wasvani 2 wickets) Shravan Stars: 53-8 (Rohit Shivani 26; Dilip Binjwa 4 wickets).