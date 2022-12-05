Punjab Police enter final

Punjab Police defeated Hyderabad Artillery 1-0 to enter the final. Gurtes Singh scored an all-important goal in the victory.

the final will be played on Sunday at the same venue from 2 pm onwards.

IFFC stun Ansar 2-0

IFFC Chankapur stunned defending champion Ansar Sporting 2-0 in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by NDFA at JSW football ground in Kalmeshwar on Saturday.

In the first half, IFFC were leading by 1-0. Abishek Mahajan put them ahead in the 33rd minute. In the second half, Geet Harankhede increased the led 2-0. During the proceedings match referee cautioned Sajid Sheikh, Utkarsh Wagh of IFFC for their rough play. Ansar's Khwahish Jafri and Nazim Arshad were also warned.