Rabbani, Indian Olympiad enter final

Title favourite Rabbani high School, Kamptee and Indian Olympiad set up a title clash in Subroto Mukherjee Inter-School Under-17 (Rural) Football Tournament organised by DSO at Divisional Sports Complex ground here on Friday.

MM Rabbani blanked K John Saoner 2-0 to enter the final. Arshil Akhtar (8th min) and Adnan Jamal (17th min) were the goal scorers. Indian Olympiad stormed into the final defeating Jain International 3-1. Mohammad Saad (3rd min), Ibrahim Nagani (7th min) and Mohammad Ammar (10th min) struck for the winners in the first ten minutes. For Jain International, Shivanand (17th min) scored but that was too late.

Results(U-17 girls QF)

S F S Neemkheda 1 (Simran Mahadule 19th min) bts D.P.S Kamptee 0.

B KCP Kanhan 3 (Arohi Fulzale, Ritika Yadav, Tanisha Choudhary ) bts Divine Providence 1 (Angel Uunate) via tie-breaker.

St Joseph Fetri 3 (Tanvi Gadpayele, Drishti Sakwani, Minal Gadpayele ) bts Bhavans Koradi 2 (Shragvi, Anshu Sharma) via tie-breaker.

Pragtik Koradi 6 (Krutika Raut, 10th,07th and 22nd minutes, Anjali Waghmare 5th ,12th and 14 th minutes) bt Jain International 0