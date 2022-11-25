Rabbani stun Ansar 1-0
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 25, 2022 10:27 PM 2022-11-25T22:27:03+5:30 2022-11-25T22:27:03+5:30
After playing a goalless draw, Moiz Akmal scored the winner in the 66th minute of play. Finding space in ...
After playing a goalless draw, Moiz Akmal scored the winner in the 66th minute of play.
Finding space in Ansar Sporting defence, Akmal received a calculated pass from Hasan Ahmad and blasted the ball into the net to make it 1-0.
They then defended their post for the remaining part of the match to move up in the knock-out tournament.
Earlier, Former MLA Anees Ahmed inaugurated the tournament.
On Saturday: Young Muslim Football Club vs Rahul Sankrutyayan Sports Association at 2.30 pm.Open in app