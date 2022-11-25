Rabbani stun Ansar 1-0

After playing a goalless draw, Moiz Akmal scored the winner in the 66th minute of play.

Finding space in Ansar Sporting defence, Akmal received a calculated pass from Hasan Ahmad and blasted the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

They then defended their post for the remaining part of the match to move up in the knock-out tournament.

Earlier, Former MLA Anees Ahmed inaugurated the tournament.

On Saturday: Young Muslim Football Club vs Rahul Sankrutyayan Sports Association at 2.30 pm.