Rajendra HS U-14 cricket chap

In the final match, Rajendra High School and Jr.College defeated of Swami Narayan Vidyalaya, Wardhaman Nagar,by 40 runs and qualified for the divisional level.

Rajendra High School batted first and scored 98 runs for 2 wickets in 9 overs. Kaustubh Choudhari scored 39 runs in 23 balls and captain Krish Sonkusare contributed 44 runs in 24 balls. In reply, Swami Narayan Vidyalaya

scored 58 runs in 9 overs for Rajendra School Priyanshu Jachak contributed to the

team's victory by dismissing four batsmen.

Secretary Mohan Nahatkar, joint secretary Vivek Nahatkar, headmistress

.Neeta Jadhav, assistant headmaster Mahadeo Mitkari, supervisor

Ranjana Choudhari, Dr. Smita Nahatkar, coach Tushar Nahatkar,

sports teacher Subhash Thawkar, Niraj Moraskar, Rajashree

Lamkhade and all teachers congratulated the players and wished them good luck

for the next level competition.