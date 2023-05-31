Randhawa appointed Rajasthan Patriots coach

Randhawa is only coach from Maharashtra to coach any team in Premier Handball League. Total No. of 6 Team in this Premier League Telangana Talons (Hyderabad), Rajasthan Patriots (Jaipur), Golder Eagles Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow), Garvit Gujarat (Gujrat), Maharashtra Ironmen (Mumbai) and Delhi Panzers (Delhi).

Dr. Inderjeet Sing Randhawa played fo the country for 16 year and he was the captain of Indian team for Junior & Senior Asian Championship. He was the assistant coach of Indian handball team for Asian games held at Guangzhou, China. He was head coach of Junior and senior Indian team for 8th Edition of Asian Beach Handball held at Tehraon

Dr. Inderjeet Sing Randhawa give special thanks to chairman of Raisoni Group of Institutions Sunil Raisoni, executive director Shreyas Raisoni,GHRCE director, Dr. Sachin Untawale,GHRIET director Dr Vivek Kapoor, Dr. Babanrao Taywade, Prof. Vijay Barse, Raju Naidu, Roopkumar Naidu and others.