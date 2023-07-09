Ridheema- Shourya duo triumphs

In final Ridheema- Shourya beat Gatha Suryavanshi (Raigad) and Pranjal Shinde (Palghar) 11-21,21-18,21-15. Another shuttler Nishika Gokheentered the final in all three formats.

Nishika Gokhe only player to reach in final in all three format. All these thre shuttlers are trained by Kunal Dasalwar.

Arnav Palshikar and Arjun Khandekar finished runner up in Under-15 doubles section.

In the semi-final, the do defeated city colleagues Sairaj Nayse/ Arav Thakre 21-14 21-17. Then in the final, they lost to Rutva Sajwan -Avdut Kadam 14-21 16-21. They are practicing at Mankapur indoor stadium under the guidance of ISF Championship and Badminton World Federation certified coach Chetak Khedikar. They received certificate, trophy and cash prize Rs. 6000. Meanwhile Pranay Gadewar and Nishika Gokhe emerged runners-up in the Under-17 mixed doubles category. Another shutlter Krisha Soni lost the semi final in Under-17 girls singles. In Under-15 boys doubles, Ajay Dayal student Aarav Thakre lost.