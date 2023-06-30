Ritika-Simran in quarters

Back on the courts after a break of couple of months , both the players looked in sublime touch. Entering in the tournament as 3rd seeds, they did justice to their reputation. In the first round match they beat MP pair of Aishwarya Mehta and Priyanka Pant 21/9 and 21/19. In the second round they played attacking badminton with deft touch to set aside challenge of Arshita Kandula and Anamika Singh in straight games with ease, the score reading 21/5 and 21/8 in their favour. In the quarte finals they will face acid test against current National champions Ashwini Bhatt and Shikha Gautam. Ritika and Simran train at Suchitra Academy at Hyderabad and Ajay Dayal Academy in Nagpur.